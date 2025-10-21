Strike drones of 214th SAB eliminated nine Russian assault troopers - no one escaped. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 214th separate assault battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to effectively destroy enemy manpower in the Novopavlivka sector, near the settlements of Stepova and Oleksiivka.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military hit nine Russian army stormtroopers.

One of the footage shows one of the invaders trying to "play hide and seek" with a Ukrainian drone. As a result of the duel, the drone wins and eliminates the occupier.

The video was posted on social media.

