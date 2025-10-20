"Crashed into their own equipment": Defense Forces used smoke screen to repel occupiers’ assault. VIDEO
Defense Forces have released footage showing occupiers crashing into their own destroyed equipment during an assault on Ukrainian positions in Donetsk region.
Censor.NET reports that due to a smoke screen deployed by Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy vehicles were destroyed, leaving the occupiers disoriented and ultimately eliminated.
