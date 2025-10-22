Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Kucheriv Yar in Donetsk region: Ukrainian flag was raised there. VIDEO

Units of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, including the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, liberated the village of Kucheriv Yar in the Dobropillia sector.

The Air Assault Forces Command reported this on their social media, Censor.NET informs.

Ukrainian Armed Forces have replenished the prisoner exchange pool.

As noted, in the course of the operation, Ukrainian defenders captured more than 50 Russian occupiers.

"Ukrainian soldiers raised the national flag in the liberated village — a symbol of life returning, freedom, and strength of spirit. Step by step, Ukraine is taking back what is its own," the paratroopers emphasized.

The settlement of Kucheriv Yar lies 40 km from Pokrovsk. It was seized by the Russians on August 11 during their push toward Dobropillia. According to the latest estimates, the population stood at 140–150 residents.

