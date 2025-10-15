Defence forces push back enemy near Nove Shakhove and Kucheriv Yar in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

Ukrainian Defense Forces have pushed back Russian invaders near Nove Shakhove and Kucheriv Yar in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled the enemy near Nove Shakhove and Kucheriv Yar," the report said.

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState Photo.

Read more: Enemy has occupied Perebudova, Komar and Myrne and advanced near Ivanivka and Voskresenka, - DeepState. MAPS