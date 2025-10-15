Enemy has occupied Perebudova, Komar and Myrne and advanced near Ivanivka and Voskresenka, - DeepState. MAPS

Russian troops occupied three settlements in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region and advanced near Ivanivka and Voskresenka.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to analysts of the DeepState monitoring project.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Perebudova, Komar and Myrne (villages in Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), and advanced near Ivanivka (a village in Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region) and Voskresenka (a village in Komar village community, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region)," the statement reads.

Ivanivka



Voskresenka

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops occupied a ledge near Myrne, Perebudova and Komar in the Donetsk region.

