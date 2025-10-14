Russian troops take salient near Myrne, Perebudova and Komar in Donetsk region – DeepState

Russian occupiers have taken a salient near the settlements of Myrne, Perebudova and Komar in Volnovakha district, Donetsk region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been off these positions for several days.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET notes.

"The enemy seized a salient in the area of Myrne, Perebudova and Komar. The salient at Komar was lost. Logistics and holding the positions were extremely difficult, but because the enemy shifted its focus to other sections of the sector, we were able to hold these positions for a time," the analysts said.

According to DeepState, the past few weeks were tougher as the enemy periodically carried out clearing operations, and AFU positions were gradually lost. Some positions were simply destroyed by artillery and drones.

"All the fighters were wounded, and some had to withdraw on their own. The positions shown in the photo have already been lost for several days. In 2025, the role of OSINT in determining the line of contact (LoC) is declining, as so-called ‘flag-planting’ has become common on both sides. Practically all OSINT battle maps have shown these areas as lost for several months," the project added.

