Ruscists occupy Ternove in Dnipropetrovsk region and advance in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

Russian forces have captured the village of Ternove in Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

"The map has been updated. The line of contact near Maly Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia region) has been clarified. The enemy has occupied Ternove (Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region) and advanced near Shandryholove (Donetsk region)," the statement said.

