DeepState on expanding "grey zone" near Serebrianka: Characterized by constant enemy pressure without consolidation or control of area

The "grey zone" around Serebrianka is one of the largest along the frontline. It is characterized by sustained enemy pressure without any concerted attempt to hold or secure the terrain.

Analysts from the DeepState project say this, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy is recorded across the entire grey zone wherever they are engaged. In particular, Russian forces have been advancing from the Hryhorivka side along the Siverskyi Donets through Serebrianka and as far as Dronivka. Constant small-group infantry assaults are also being conducted south of Serebrianka toward Siversk, sometimes employing motorcycles," the report says.

DeepState notes that the loss of the Serebriankyi forestry area has complicated matters, with occupying forces using the terrain there to attempt break-ins, notably in the Serebrianka sector.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"According to fighters’ observations, the enemy is not attempting to seize specific positions or settlements; rather, they are trying to push as far inland as possible, mass there and then move on," the analysts write.

"There is no deliberate consolidation in Serebrianka, where Russian forces even ride past the settlement or frontline positions on motorcycles without stopping. Ukrainian soldiers are also contributing to the shortened life expectancy (of the occupiers - ed.) they constantly hunt down the enemy and take them out immediately upon detection, the statement said.

DeepState notes that credit is due to Ukrainian UAV pilots "for holding the opponent in check, since there is a huge shortage of personnel to properly man and hold positions. That means drone crews must monitor the situation 24/7 and work to prevent the enemy from massing."

"But, unfortunately, numerical superiority is showing once again: for several days in a row the Russians have even been recorded in Dronivka, where a grey zone has also appeared. It’s a strange enemy tactic that does not involve securing terrain but instead consists of reckless runs into depth — yet that reality, on the other hand, creates opportunities to simply take out foes who pointlessly press onto positions of Defense Forces of Ukraine," the statement added.

Read more: Defense forces conduct counteroffensive actions near Dobropillia and in Zaporizhzhia direction, advance by more than 3 kilometers - Zelenskyy