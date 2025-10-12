Defense forces conduct counteroffensive actions near Dobropillia and in Zaporizhzhia direction, advance by more than 3 kilometers - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian defense forces are conducting successful counteroffensive operations in the Dobropillia area in the Donetsk region and in the Zaporizhzhia direction, near Orikhiv. Ukrainian troops have advanced more than 3 kilometers.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

"Ukrainian units are currently continuing our counteroffensive in the areas of Dobropillia, as well as in other areas, particularly in the Zaporizhzhia direction, near Orikhiv, where our troops are advancing, and as of today, they have advanced more than three kilometers," said the head of state.

He thanked the units involved in the counteroffensive, in particular the soldiers of the 24th separate assault battalion "Aidar", the 33rd assault regiment, and other units.

On the afternoon of October 12, it was reported that units of the 24th separate assault battalion "Aidar" together with their colleagues from the 33rd separate assault regiment raised the Ukrainian flag in the village of Mali Shcherbaki in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

