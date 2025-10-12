Zelenskyy and Macron discuss Ukraine’s air defense needs and expansion of PURL program

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the President of France Emmanuel Macron.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

"Thank you for the fact that France is doing so much to protect life. I informed them about our priority needs, which are primarily air defense systems – the necessary systems and missiles. Russia is now taking advantage of the moment – the fact that the Middle East and internal issues in each country are receiving maximum attention. Russian strikes have become more insidious. We discussed how to counter this. In particular, we are working to expand the PURL program," the president said.

Zelenskyy also noted that the parties had coordinated contacts with other partners and diplomatic events for the coming weeks.

"We are working to increase pressure on Russia," he added.

We would like to remind you that earlier it was reported that currently only 7 out of 30 partner countries have joined the PURL program.

What is the PURL program?

The PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative was created jointly by NATO and the US and launched in August 2025. The first package was financed by the Netherlands in the amount of $578 million, the second by Denmark, Norway, and Sweden in the amount of $495 million, the third by Germany in the amount of $500 million, and the fourth by Canada in the amount of $500 million.

Deliveries of the first two packages began in mid-September. In addition, the US has already finalized the contents of the third and fourth packages with Canada and Germany.

The PURL initiative aims to ensure the rapid delivery of systems and weapons that can be purchased in the United States. This should strengthen Ukraine's position and create conditions for achieving a just and lasting peace.