Russia has effectively acknowledged that the reconstruction of occupied Avdiivka has been suspended. One representative of the occupation administration stated that the main works have been "suspended until the issue of restoring the coke plant is resolved."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the CCD.

As noted, this statement only confirms that in reality Russia does not have and never had any plans to rebuild the city. Earlier, the occupying authorities promised the "rebirth" of Avdiivka and spoke at length about the prospects for rebuilding the Avdiivka Coke Plant, which is the city's main employer.

"But as soon as the media hype around Avdiivka died down, the occupiers began looking for excuses not to rebuild anything. The Kremlin's promises to restore the city destroyed by hostilities "better than it was" turned out to be nothing more than propaganda fiction," the CCD emphasizes.

"The enemy is once again showing what Russian 'liberation' really means: a city without people, a factory without workers, ruins without a future," the statement said.

