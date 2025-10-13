Russians have seized nearly 25,000 homes from Ukrainians in TOT, - Le Figaro

Russians have confiscated tens of thousands of Ukrainian properties in the occupied territories.

This was reported by Le Figaro, according to Censor.NET.

Journalists have identified nearly 25,000 properties in four Russian-occupied regions that have been confiscated or are about to be confiscated by the invaders.

The Russian authorities refer to houses that do not appear in land registers as "ownerless property", even though they belong to Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homes or died during the war.

Read more: Russia forcibly gives children psychotropic drugs for disobedience in occupied territories, - Herasymchuk

Once the house is declared vacant, the owner has 30 days to personally apply to the occupying authorities with their Russian passport to prevent confiscation. If the owner does not appear within three months, the house becomes the "property" of Russia by decision of the "court".

The Russian Federation first tested this strategy in occupied Crimea. Since 2014, the "authorities" have issued several decrees on nationalisation and confiscation of property, and in 2020, Putin banned foreigners from owning real estate there. As a result, the number of foreign owners fell to 5,500 in January 2024, compared to 13,859 four years earlier.

According to journalists, most of the houses were confiscated in Mariupol — about 13,000.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel