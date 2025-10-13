Russia forcibly gives children psychotropic drugs for disobedience in occupied territories, - Herasymchuk

Ukrainian children in temporarily occupied territories are unable to study under the Ukrainian curriculum, as they or their parents may be punished for doing so. In some cases, Russian occupiers isolate children and forcibly give them psychotropic drugs for disobedience.

This was reported by Daria Herasymchuk, the President's Advisor on Children's Rights and Rehabilitation, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

According to her, children are forbidden to speak Ukrainian language or study Ukrainian literature. For the slightest manifestations of national identity, they may be subjected to physical violence, isolation or forced medication.

Read more: 1,625 children abducted by Russia have been returned to Ukraine – Zelenska

"It is really difficult for children in such conditions. They are not allowed to speak Ukrainian, let alone study Ukrainian language and literature. They know that they themselves or their parents may be punished for doing so. Often, children are beaten, isolated, and forcibly given psychotropic drugs for such disobedience — I know of such cases personally," said Herasymchuk.

She stressed that children from the occupied territories are unable to report violations of their rights because the occupiers deprive them of any means of communication. If a child has access to the internet, they can contact the "Children of War" portal and tell their story. This allows the Ukrainian side to record crimes and provide assistance.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel