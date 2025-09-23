1,625 children abducted by Russia have been returned to Ukraine – Zelenska

First Lady Olena Zelenska said that 1,625 children abducted by Russia have been returned to Ukraine, but at the current pace it would take 50 years to bring them all back.

She made the remarks at a meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Censor.NET reported.

"Thanks to these joint efforts, 1,625 children have been returned. Behind each name are months of searching, negotiations and risks. But at this pace it will take 50 years to return them all, practically an entire lifetime. And these children cannot wait a lifetime," the First Lady stressed.

Zelenska explained that first ladies and civil society representatives are working in three areas to restore children’s lives.

See more: Zelenskyy couple presents presidential "Future of Ukraine" award to children for first time. PHOTO

The first focus is family and shelter; the second is reintegration and healing; and the third is independent living.

"Distinguished guests, the return of Ukrainian children is not a political issue. It is a test of our humanity. It is a humanitarian call. And when it comes to humanity, neutrality is impossible. I am convinced of this. I urge you to join us," Zelenska said.

Watch more: 44% of Ukrainian children show signs of potential PTSD - First Lady Zelenska. VIDEO