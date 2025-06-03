Zelenskyy couple presents presidential "Future of Ukraine" award to children for first time. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska met with Ukrainian children and presented the new "Future of Ukraine" award for the first time.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

"This year we are starting a new tradition - the Future of Ukraine award. Every year, we will award it to our children - kind, worthy, who have proved themselves in difficult life circumstances and during the war.

Today was the first time this award was presented. We met with children who have gone through occupation, deportation, and loss. Those who helped others, supported the military, volunteered," Zelenskyy said.

Part of the meeting was held in a shelter due to an air raid alert.

The President's Award "Future of Ukraine" is a new award, which the Head of State approved by his decree on 29 May 2025, and the next day issued the first decree on awarding 24 children.