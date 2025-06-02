Medinskiy reacts cynically to proposal to return abducted children to Ukraine - Economist

The head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinskiy, reacted sharply to Ukraine's proposal to return the abducted children.

This was reported by the correspondent of The Economist Oliver Carroll, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ukrainian side handed over a list of hundreds of children deported to Russia. A source familiar with the exchanges said that the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinskiy, responded as follows: "Don't put on a show for European old people who don't have children of their own," he said.

Earlier, the President's Office said that at the talks in Istanbul, Russia was given a list of Ukrainian children to be returned.

Read more: New strong sanctions against Russia needed if Istanbul talks yield no results – Zelenskyy