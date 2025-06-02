ENG
New strong sanctions against Russia needed if Istanbul talks yield no results – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy calls for strong sanctions against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that new, strong sanctions against Russia must be imposed if the talks in Istanbul fail to produce results.

He made this statement during his address at the Bucharest Nine and Nordic Countries Summit, according to Censor.NET.

"If Russia undermines even this initial framework, and if the meeting in Istanbul yields no results, it will mean that urgent, powerful sanctions from the EU’s 18th package and from the United States are needed — namely, the toughest sanctions promised by President Trump," he emphasized.

According to the president, the sanctions should target Russia’s energy sector, particularly oil, as well as Russian banks and the financial sector as a whole.

