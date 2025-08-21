44% of Ukrainian children show signs of potential PTSD - First Lady Zelenska. VIDEO

44% of Ukrainian children show symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the full-scale war unleashed by Russia.

This was stated by First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, it is about difficulty concentrating, a tendency to aggression and conflict, a sense of loneliness, emotional instability, and sleep problems.

Zelenska stressed that the psychological consequences of the war for children are a serious challenge for the country, as it is about the future generation of Ukrainians. She noted that young citizens need systematic psychological support and long-term rehabilitation programmes.

