Another 12 children were returned from occupied territories: Some of them witnessed torture of relatives

Another 12 Ukrainian children have been returned from territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

This was reported by the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, according to Censor.NET.

"They were subjected to pressure and persecution: the occupiers broke into their homes with searches, forced them to attend Russian schools and obtain Russian passports, threatened them with forced conscription or separation from their parents. Some of the children witnessed the brutal torture of their relatives or faced humiliation and fear on a daily basis," the statement said.

The children are currently undergoing rehabilitation, receiving psychological assistance, and restoring their documents.

