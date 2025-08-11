14-year-old daughter of fallen Ukrainian defender returned from occupied territories. PHOTO

A 14-year-old girl, whom Russians planned to send to a boarding school in Russia, was returned from the temporarily occupied territories.

This was announced by the head of the OP Andrii Yermak, Censor.NET reports.

"After the death of her father, a Ukrainian soldier, she remained in the occupation with her relatives. The Russian guardianship authorities openly pressured and intimidated them with the threat that they would take the child away. In just a day, the team of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network managed to draw up all the documents, organise the route and take the girl to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine. Now she is safe, next to her grandmother, who has been waiting for her all these years, and is receiving the necessary assistance for adaptation and recovery," the statement said.

