Two teenagers and 8-year-old girl were returned from the temporarily occupied territories and Russia. PHOTOS

Three more Ukrainian children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territories and from Russia.

This was announced by the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, Censor.NET reports.

"Two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, despite constant pressure and threats from the occupiers, refused to attend a Russian school and continued to study secretly online at a Ukrainian school, risking their safety. Now they are on the free territory of Ukraine and can plan and build their future without fear.

An 8-year-old girl who had been in Russia for several years was also returned. After a long separation, she is finally reunited with her family," the statement said.

