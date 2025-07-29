Teenager who spent three years under occupation successfully returned to Ukraine
Within the framework of the Ukrainian President’s initiative Bring Kids Back UA, a teenager who spent over three years under occupation was rescued.
This was announced by Andriy Yermak, Head of the President’s Office, Censor.NET reports.
"When the full-scale war began, the 16-year-old boy was staying with his grandmother in a village that was quickly occupied. Meanwhile, his mother was on territory controlled by Ukraine. Throughout all these years, the boy cared for his grandmother, who needed assistance, without access to proper medical care or necessary pharmaceutical drugs. And today, after many years of waiting, the boy is again by his mother’s side," Yermak said.
