One child died and four more injured as result of tree falling in Balta, Odesa region, - SES (updated). PHOTOS
A teenager died as a result of bad weather in Podilskyi district of Odesa region. Another 4 children were injured.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.
"This afternoon in the Podil district, in the city of Balta, teenagers were resting by the river. Bad weather began, strong winds rose, and a tree fell on the tent where the teenagers were staying. Rescuers arrived at the scene and rescued 4 children from under the tree, who were handed over to medics. Unfortunately, the fifth child could not be rescued. The police are currently establishing all the circumstances," the statement said.
Later, the SES press centre published photos showing the aftermath of the tragedy.
