AFU have regained positions in Pokrovsk direction: Russia has occupied Poltavka in Zaporizhzhia and is advancing, - DeepState. MAP
Ukrainian troops regained positions in the Pokrovsk sector. At the same time, Russian troops occupied Poltava in Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.
"The Ukrainian Defence Forces have regained positions near Nove Shakhove and Kucheriv Yar," they said.
At the same time, Russian troops occupied Poltava and advanced near Novotoretske, Shakhove, Ivanivka, Okhotnyche and Novovasylivske.
