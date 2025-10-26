Drone hit tore occupier’s face to pieces: combat work of 42nd Mechanised Brigade. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade are destroying the occupiers in the Pokrovske direction.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows that Ukrainian drones eliminated 8 invaders. One of the occupants was hit directly in the face by a UAV, tearing it apart.

It was also reported earlier that after the drone hit, rags flew all over the occupier: the operators of the Spartan drones.

Read more in our Telegram channel

See also Censor.NET: The Russians have it all wrong again: the occupier ran away from the Ukrainian drone without pants. VIDEO