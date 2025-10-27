Day in Donetsk region: 2 dead and 3 wounded, civilian infrastructure under attack. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops shelled settlements in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 27 October, Censor.NET reports.

Kramatorsk district

In the Lyman community, 2 people were wounded: in Brusivka and Kalenyky; an administrative building was damaged in Shchurove. In Mykolaivka, 1 house was destroyed and 10 damaged; in Raihorodok, 2 houses were destroyed and 29 damaged. Private houses were damaged in Kramatorsk, Bilenke and Komyshuvakha. A car was damaged in Andriivka. In Druzhkivka , 1 person died and 1 was injured; 5 houses were damaged in Kindrativka. In Kostiantynivka, a person was killed, a multi-storey building, a private house and 2 cars were damaged.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 10 houses were damaged. In total, Russians fired 29 times at Donetsk region's localities over the last day. 66 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 17 children.

Read more: Day in Donetsk region: Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka and Lyman under attack. Two dead, several wounded. PHOTOS









Read more: Three Ukrainian soldiers captured seven Russian occupiers near village of Vilne in Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO