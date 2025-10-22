Day in Donetsk region: Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka and Lyman under attack. Two dead, several wounded. PHOTOS

Two people were killed and two were injured as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

Where did the enemy hit?

According to law enforcement officials, 4 settlements were under fire: the towns of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka and Lyman.

It is also noted that 26 civilian objects were destroyed, including 20 residential buildings.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Russians dropped 11 KAB-250 bombs on Kostyantynivka, also fired with drones and artillery, killing two civilians and wounding two others. Four apartment blocks and 11 private houses, a dormitory, a hospital, a petrol station, and a civilian car were damaged," the statement said.

Three Geranium-2 UAVs attacked Druzhkivka, damaging two private houses and a garage.

Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv: two people killed, high-rise building on fire in Dniprovskyi district (updated)

The aftermath











Read more in our Telegram channel