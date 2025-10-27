Three Ukrainian soldiers captured seven Russian occupiers near village of Vilne in Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO

During the clearing of dachas near the village of Vilne, Donetsk region, three Ukrainian stormtroopers from the 25th separate assault battalion "Lynx" captured seven Russian soldiers at once.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the clearing and surrender of the Russians was posted on social media.

"Seven Russian soldiers are captured by three Ukrainian stormtroopers during the clearing of summer houses near the village of Vilne, Donetsk region. An attack drone was of great help during the operation, smashing the door to the hideout and leaving the occupiers with a choice: grenades and death or captivity," the commentary to the video reads.

