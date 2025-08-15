Ukrainian defence forces drove back enemy near seven settlements in Pokrovsk sector - DeepState. MAP

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have driven back the enemy near Rubizhne, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Vesele, Vilne, Shakhove, Nykanorivka and Sukhetske in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

