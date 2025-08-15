ENG
News Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
Ukrainian defence forces drove back enemy near seven settlements in Pokrovsk sector - DeepState. MAP

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have driven back the enemy near Rubizhne, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Vesele, Vilne, Shakhove, Nykanorivka and Sukhetske in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

"The Ukrainian defence forces drove back the enemy near Rubizhne, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Vesele, Vilne, Shakhove, Nykanorivka and Sukhetske," the statement said.

