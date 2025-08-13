9 804 8
Defence forces have cleared Stepnohirsk, Russians have advanced near Pokrovsk and Toretsk - DeepState. MAP
The Defence Forces have cleared Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region, while Russians have advanced near three settlements in the Donetsk region.
This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.
"The Ukrainian Defence Forces have cleared the outskirts of Stepnohirsk. The enemy has advanced in Nikanorivka, Shcherbynivka, and near Petrivka," the report says.
