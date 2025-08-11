ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9435 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps Update of DeepState map
4 055 9

Russian troops have occupied Zatyshok and advanced near Bilitske, Novomarkove, Dyliivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have occupied the village of Zatyshok in Pokrovsk district and are advancing towards a number of settlements in Donetsk region.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Zatyshok (a village of the Shakhove rural community of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), and also advanced near Bilytske (a city of the Dobropillia urban community of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), Novomarkove (a village of the Kostiantynivka urban community of the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region), Dyliivka (a village of the Kostiantynivka urban community of the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region) and Oleksandro-Kalynove (a village of the Illinivka rural community of the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region)," the statement reads.

Read more: Russian troops have advanced in Serebrianka Forestry and near Nykanorivka - DeepState

Zatyshok map
Zatyshok

Bilytske map
Bilytske

Novomarkove map
Novomarkove

Dilyivka map
Dyliivka

Oleksandro-Kalinove map
Oleksandro-Kalynove

Author: 

Donetsk region (4255) Kramatorskyy district (461) Pokrovskyy district (652) Dyliyivka (3) Novomarkove (1) Zatyshok (4) Oleksandro-Kalynove (9) Bilytske (27) DeepState (210)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 