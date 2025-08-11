Russian troops have occupied Zatyshok and advanced near Bilitske, Novomarkove, Dyliivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have occupied the village of Zatyshok in Pokrovsk district and are advancing towards a number of settlements in Donetsk region.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Zatyshok (a village of the Shakhove rural community of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), and also advanced near Bilytske (a city of the Dobropillia urban community of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), Novomarkove (a village of the Kostiantynivka urban community of the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region), Dyliivka (a village of the Kostiantynivka urban community of the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region) and Oleksandro-Kalynove (a village of the Illinivka rural community of the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region)," the statement reads.

Zatyshok



Bilytske



Novomarkove



Dyliivka



Oleksandro-Kalynove