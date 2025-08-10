ENG
Russian troops have advanced in Serebrianka Forestry and near Nykanorivka - DeepState

Russian troops have advanced in the east of our country.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Serebrianka forestry (Luhansk region) and near Nikanorivka (village of Shakhivska village community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region). The line of contact near Tolstoy (a village in Komarske village community of Volnovakha district, Donetsk region) has been clarified," the statement said.

Serebryansk Forestry map
Serebryanske forestry

Nikanorivka map
Nykanorivka

Tolstoy map
Tolstoy

