Day in Donetsk region: four people killed and nine wounded. Enemy attacked three districts of region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk region, including the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts were under attack.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 9 August, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

A person was wounded in Bilytske. A private house was destroyed in Pokrovsk.

Kramatorsk district

A farm was damaged in Mykilske of the Sviatohirsk district. In Lyman, 2 multi-storey buildings, 2 administrative buildings, a private house, infrastructure, and cars were damaged; in Koroviy Yar, a person died and a house was damaged; in Yampol, a person was injured. In Sloviansk, 6 private houses, an enterprise, and 2 cars were damaged. In Illinivka, 6 private houses were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, 1 person was killed and 5 were injured, 89 private houses, a warehouse, 2 shops, a gas pipeline, and a car were damaged.

Read more: Putin will agree to complete ceasefire if Ukraine withdraws its troops from Donbas - WSJ

Bakhmut district.

In Siversk, 2 people were killed and 2 wounded, 4 houses were damaged.

See more: Enemy drones attacked Sloviansk again at night: houses and warehouses damaged. PHOTOS

As noted, in total, the Russians fired 37 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region over the past day. 2,202 people, including 147 children, were evacuated from the frontline.













