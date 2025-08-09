Enemy drones attacked Sloviansk again at night: houses and warehouses damaged. PHOTOS
Russian attack drones attacked Sloviansk in the Donetsk region again on the night of 9 August.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA Vadym Liakh.
"A hit on Barvinkivska Street. 4 UAVS. Private houses, cars, warehouses were damaged," he said.
He added that there were no casualties.
