"Guys, don’t come here. This is not your war": captured occupier gives "advice" to invaders. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk direction, border guards captured another occupier who tried to "earn money for repairs".
According to Censor.NET, the Russian admitted that he went to war because of debts, without proper training and without the possibility of surrendering - no one was waiting for him back.
When he realised where he was, the prisoner addressed his compatriots with the words: "Guys, don't come here. This is not your war."
Now the "liberator" is in the custody of Ukrainian border guards - the "repair" will have to be postponed for a long time.
