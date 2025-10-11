SSU special operation: drones with 105 kg of explosives destroy hangars and occupiers. VIDEO

Operators of the SSU 's Special Operations Centre "A" have carried out precision strikes with FP-2 kamikaze drones on enemy positions in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

The published video shows how the drones with a 105kg warhead are blowing to smithereens hangars with equipment and a building with enemy personnel, Censor.NET reports.

