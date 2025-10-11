ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6849 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
4 562 18

SSU special operation: drones with 105 kg of explosives destroy hangars and occupiers. VIDEO

Operators of the SSU 's Special Operations Centre "A" have carried out precision strikes with FP-2 kamikaze drones on enemy positions in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

The published video shows how the drones with a 105kg warhead are blowing to smithereens hangars with equipment and a building with enemy personnel, Censor.NET reports.

See also: Border guards of the Phoenix unit repel Russian assault in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10236) drone (2128) Security Service of Ukraine (3399) elimination (5977) Donetsk region (4642)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 