Border guards of Phoenix unit repelled assault by Russian forces in Donetsk region. VIDEO
On 9 October, border guards of the Phoenix unit, together with their colleagues from neighbouring units, repelled another Russian attack in the direction of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, another unsuccessful enemy offensive under the cover of rain was stopped thanks to the accurate work of Ukrainian FPV drones. At least three dozen occupants, 4 tanks, 4 BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, MT-LBs, and 10 enemy combat vehicles were destroyed.
The soldiers posted the video on social media.
