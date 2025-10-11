ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7226 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
714 2

Border guards of Phoenix unit repelled assault by Russian forces in Donetsk region. VIDEO

On 9 October, border guards of the Phoenix unit, together with their colleagues from neighbouring units, repelled another Russian attack in the direction of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, another unsuccessful enemy offensive under the cover of rain was stopped thanks to the accurate work of Ukrainian FPV drones. At least three dozen occupants, 4 tanks, 4 BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, MT-LBs, and 10 enemy combat vehicles were destroyed.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The soldiers posted the video on social media.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,121,570 people (+1,060 per day), 11,247 tanks, 33,568 artillery systems, 23,345 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Russian Army (10236) State Border Patrol (1312) elimination (5977) Donetsk region (4634) drones (3106) Kramatorskyy district (626) Kostyantynivka (342)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 