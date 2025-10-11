ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,121,570 people (+1,060 per day), 11,247 tanks, 33,568 artillery systems, 23,345 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,121,570 Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 02/24/22 to 10/11/25 are approximately:

personnel – about 1,121,570 (+1,060) people

tanks – 11,247 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,345 (+6) units

artillery systems – 33,568 (+21) units

MLRS – 1,518 (+1) units

air defense systems – 1,225 (+0) units

aircraft – 427 (+0) units

helicopters – 346 (+0)

operational-tactical-level UAVs – 68,766 (+219)

cruise missiles – 3,859 (+18)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

automobiles and tankers – 63847 (+72)

special vehicles – 3973 (+0)

Втарти РФ за 10 жовтня

Russian Army (10236) Armed Forces HQ (4501) liquidation (2789) elimination (5977)
