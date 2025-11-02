Ukraine has strengthened Patriot component in its air defence system thanks to Germany, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine's air defence has been strengthened with Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems from Germany.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Strengthening Ukrainian air defence

"We have strengthened the Patriot component of our Ukrainian air defence. I would like to thank Germany and personally Chancellor Friedrich Merz for this joint step to protect lives from Russian terror. We have been preparing this air defence reinforcement for some time, and now the agreements reached have been implemented. Thank you to everyone who helped," said the head of state.

Russian air terror

According to the president, Russian air strikes are Putin's main bet in the war - it is through terror that he wants to compensate for his inability to achieve his insane goals on the ground.

"Therefore, every strengthening of our air defence literally brings us closer to the end of the war, which we are all waiting for. The less Russia succeeds, the greater its motive to end the war will be," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Negotiations on strengthening air defence continue

"Together with our partners, we continue to work on building a reliable air defence system. And our capabilities will be able to guarantee the security not only of Ukraine, but also of our partners when necessary. Since our security is indivisible, our air defence must protect us all," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy added that negotiations on further joint steps to strengthen air defence are continuing both at the government level and directly with the manufacturers of the necessary systems.

"There will be further results," the president assured.