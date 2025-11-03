Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Defence Forces have gained ground around the Dobropillia salient.

He is currently working in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces in the Donetsk region.

"I received briefings from commanders on the ground regarding the current situation and urgent needs. Key issues: securing logistics and actions by assault groups to push the enemy out of built-up areas. We are reinforcing the troops with additional units, weapons and equipment, including unmanned systems," Syrskyi said.

Pokrovsk direction

According to the Commander-in-Chief, pressure is being increased on the Dobropillia salient.

"We continue liberating and clearing territory, forcing the enemy to disperse its forces and making it impossible to mass its main effort near the Pokrovsk area.



Over the past day, assault units around the Dobropillia salient gained ground on several axes. In total since the start of the operation, 188 km² have been liberated and 248.7 km² cleared of enemy sabotage-and-reconnaissance groups," Syrskyi added.

The effort to eliminate the occupiers continues.

Background

It should be recalled that on October 29, Putin claimed that Ukrainian forces had allegedly been encircled in key frontline cities of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions — Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

Following this, the Russian dictator cynically proposed halting hostilities in those areas so that Western journalists and Ukrainian media could "see for themselves" the supposed truth of his statements.

The Joint Forces Group commented on Putin’s false claims about the alleged encirclement of Kupiansk by Russian troops.

On October 30, Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi dismissed Russia’s loud statements about the supposed "blockade" of Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

On Saturday, 1 November, Syrsky stated that there was no encirclement or blockade of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

On 2 November, the DeepState monitoring project reported on the enemy's advance in Pokrovsk.

