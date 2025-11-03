Ukrainian defence forces continue their operation to clear Pokrovsk of Russian invaders.

Pokrovsk

"Over the past few days, the Defence Forces have created opportunities to replenish troops in our area of responsibility with additional personnel and equipment.

Active clearing of the north of Pokrovsk from the occupiers continues. Thanks to coordinated actions, the Defence Forces have stopped the expansion of the Russian presence in this part of the city and prevented the enemy from cutting off the road connecting Pokrovsk and Rodynske," the report said.

Enemy losses

On 2 November, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 19 Russian soldiers in the city. The Defence Forces are also continuing to bring in more assault units and special forces.

Myrnohrad

The Airborne Forces describe the situation as tense but not threatening.

"The enemy has been spotted on the outskirts of Myrnohrad. The total number of enemy personnel is insignificant - about 10. Work is ongoing to eliminate them.

The city's defences have already been reinforced with additional forces," they said.

What preceded this?

Recall that on 29 October, Putin announced the alleged "encirclement" of Ukrainian troops in key frontline cities in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions – Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

After that, the dictator cynically proposed to cease hostilities in the relevant areas so that Western journalists and Ukrainian media "could see for themselves" the truth of his words.

The Joint Forces Operation commented on the Russian dictator's statements about the alleged encirclement of Kupiansk by Russian troops.

On 30 October, Syrskyi refuted the Russian Federation's loud statements about the alleged "blockade" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

On Saturday, 1 November, Syrskyi stated that there was no encirclement or blockade of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

On 2 November, the DeepState monitoring project reported on the enemy's advance in Pokrovsk.

