Pokrovsk - we are holding. Myrnohrad - we are holding. There is no encirclement or blockade of cities, - Syrskyi. PHOTO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the front line again.

According to him, he worked in corps and military units in the Pokrovsk direction, where the situation is currently most difficult. The commander also listened to reports from local commanders on the current situation and existing needs.

There is no encirclement in Pokrovsk

"In the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration, our soldiers have to withstand pressure from a large enemy group, which continues to attempt to infiltrate residential areas and cut off our supply routes. However , there is no encirclement or blockade of cities, and we are doing everything we can to maintain logistics," says Syrskyi.

He also noted that a comprehensive operation to destroy and dislodge enemy forces from Pokrovsk is ongoing.

The main burden falls on the shoulders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the operators of the USF and assault units. Also, according to Syrskyi's orders, combined groups of Special Operations Forces, the SSU, and other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the DUI of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, are working in the city.

"The enemy in Pokrovsk is paying the highest price for attempting to carry out the Kremlin dictator's task of occupying the Ukrainian Donbas. We are continuing to liberate and clear the territory on the Dobropillia salient. We are holding Pokrovsk. We are holding Myrnohrad.

I would like to emphasise once again that in the current difficult conditions, effective interaction between units and coordinated execution of assigned tasks are extremely important," he added.

In addition, Syrskyi noted that the defence of the agglomeration will be supported by additional units, weapons, equipment, including unmanned systems and UAVs.

Earlier, the media reported that DIU fighters had likely launched a counteroffensive near Pokrovsk.

