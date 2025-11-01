154 combat engagements on front line. Fiercest battles are in Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions, - General Staff. MAPS

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the occupiers' advance, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. There were 157 combat engagements on the front line over the past 24 hours.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 60 air strikes and dropped 132 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,160 shellings, including 108 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,404 kamikaze drones.

Air strikes were carried out on the areas of Pokrovske and Velykomykhailivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Zaliznychne, Solodke, Zelenyi Hai, Rivnopillia, and Yablukove in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Mykilsk in the Kherson region.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck four areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, one artillery piece, and three other important enemy targets.

Combat operations

Over the past day, 11 combat clashes took place in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out 11 air strikes, dropped 26 guided bombs, and carried out 171 shelling attacks, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks in the area of Vovchansk and in the directions of Vovchanski Khutory, Dvoriche, and Kolodiazne.

Yesterday, there were 11 attacks by invaders in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and towards Novoplatonivka and Novoosynove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 10 times, trying to break through our defenses near Torske, Karpivka, Derylove, and in the direction of the settlements of Korovii Yar and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, our soldiers stopped 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Pereizne, Siversk, and Vyiimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by the occupiers in the Chasiv Yar area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the following areas:

Shcherbinivka;

Pleshchiivka;

Toretsk;

in the direction of Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 48 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, Dachne, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks over the past day in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Pavlivka, Vyshneve, Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Vorone, Stepove, Krasnohirsk, and in the direction of the settlements of Orestopil, Rybne, and Oleksiivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the Novomykolaivka area and in the direction of Novoye.

Two combat clashes took place in the Orikhiv direction, with the enemy attempting to advance in the areas of Novoandriivka and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy assaults in the direction of Antonivskyi Bridge.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.