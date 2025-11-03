Situation in Pokrovsk is critical. Large number of Russian SRGs are infiltrating city, - 68th SJB
Russian sabotage groups are actively infiltrating Pokrovsk, disrupting the logistics and combat order of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Viacheslav "Liutyi", commander of the "Dovbush's Shershni" strike unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 68th Separate Jäger Brigade, in a comment to "Espreso".
"In my opinion, the situation in Pokrovsk is critical, and I cannot say that it is under control. Of course, our command intends to restore the situation and a stable line, but, unfortunately, a bunch of SRGs are infiltrating and causing chaos in our order and logistics. A lot of units have come in to work, and they need to be effectively destroyed and responded to in a timely manner," said the commander of the "Dovbush's Hornets" UAV battalion.
According to him, it is very difficult to clear SRGs in the city because it is almost impossible to look into every hole and crack and find the enemies.
"Russian soldiers do not reveal themselves everywhere, they follow different instructions and camouflage themselves. When they see, for example, a group, they do not engage in small arms fire, and our troops pass by in the hope that the enemy has not been detected. There are more and more cases when effective clearing is carried out and the enemy is destroyed where it had previously revealed itself. But at the moment, the occupiers are still moving chaotically around the city and there are a lot of them," commented "Liutyi".
What is happening in Pokrovsk?
Russian occupiers, who managed to sneak into the urban area of Pokrovsk, are trying to consolidate their positions and set up observation posts, according to Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Serhii Tsekhotskyi. In some areas of the city, the occupiers have begun to take up defensive positions.
According to DeepState analysts, the enemy has recently made advances in Pokrovsk.
Ukrainian Armed Forces officer and commander of the M2 Bradley mechanised company Mykola Melnyk reported yesterday that the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration is in a state of semi-siege with virtually no logistics. Ukrainian defence forces control 50% of Pokrovsk.
What preceded this?
- On 29 October, Putin claimed that Ukrainian troops had been "surrounded" in key frontline cities in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions — Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.
- After that, the dictator cynically proposed to cease hostilities in the relevant areas so that Western journalists and Ukrainian media "could see for themselves" the truth of his words.
- The Joint Forces Operation commented on the Russian dictator's statements about the alleged encirclement of Kupiansk by Russian troops.
- On 30 October, Syrskyi refuted the Russian Federation's loud statements about the alleged "blockade" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.
- On Saturday, 1 November, Syrskyi stated that there was no encirclement or blockade of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.
- On 2 November, the DeepState monitoring project reported on the enemy's advance in Pokrovsk.
