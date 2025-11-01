Tactical positions in several districts of Pokrovsk have been improved and number of assault groups has been increased, - 7th Corps of Air Assault Forces

The situation in Pokrovsk as of 3:00 p.m. on November 1

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

The situation in Pokrovsk remains difficult and dynamic.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have improved their tactical position

As a result of successful countermeasures, Ukrainian troops managed to improve their tactical position in several districts of the city.

We are increasing the number of assault groups in Pokrovsk, using diversified methods of personnel movement.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military is working on solutions to block enemy logistics and subsequently cut them off.

"We are keeping the enemy under fire control, and the number of Russians eliminated in Pokrovsk is gradually increasing. Over the past week, 85 Russians have been killed in the city," the military reported.

Data on the elimination of occupiers

In total, in October, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1,320 Russians in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces, with another 646 "put out of action."

We are increasing our capabilities to counter kamikaze drones. In the last 24 hours alone, the Defense Forces have shot down five Shaheds and one Geran.

Successful parachute-free landing

Defense forces conducted a successful parachute-free landing in the Pokrovsk area.

It was a complex operation that required synchronized actions by various units of the Defense Forces. In the face of an immediate threat from the enemy, it was necessary to create all the conditions for the safe passage of the aircraft and the landing of personnel.

To successfully complete the task in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces, units of the air defense, electronic warfare, radio-electronic warfare, and missile forces were deployed.