Volunteer and founder of the "Come Back Alive" Foundation Vitalii Deineha has stated the need to withdraw troops from Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad given the extremely difficult situation there.

He wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

The need to withdraw troops

"I will try to say this with a minimum of emotion: if no one signs an order to withdraw troops from Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in the near future, we may find ourselves in a situation where we not only lose a significant number of highly motivated paratroopers and marines (I won't even mention the hundreds of millions in property — it has been lost and there's no chance of evacuating it). We may find ourselves in a situation where there is no one to patch up the hole in the front line, and the fortifications we have dug up in the rear will quickly fall into enemy hands," wrote the volunteer.

False information in General Staff reports

In addition, Deineha stated that the reports of the General Staff, which are submitted "to the top" every day, consist more and more of lies.

"The General Staff's reports to the top consist more and more of lies every day. We have already practically lost Pokrovsk, which means that there is no point in holding Myrnohrad either (logistics will remain only with inadequate risk and fields). And I am not revealing any great secret here, the Russians can see this perfectly well from their drones in real time," he said.

Finally, Deineha added that it is now necessary to rescue those soldiers who refuse to leave Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad without orders.

"This must be recorded and those who refuse to leave without orders must be rescued. And there is no need to fear a drop in ratings, because there will be no elections: next year there will be war again. And someone will have to fight it," the volunteer added.

What preceded this?

On 29 October, Putin claimed that Ukrainian troops were allegedly "surrounded" in key frontline cities in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions — Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

After that, the dictator cynically proposed to cease hostilities in the relevant areas so that Western journalists and Ukrainian media "could see for themselves" the truth of his words.

The Joint Forces commented on the Russian dictator's statements about the alleged encirclement of Kupiansk by Russian troops.

On 30 October, Syrskyi refuted the Russian Federation's loud statements about the alleged "blockade" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

On Saturday, 1 November, Syrskyi stated that there was no encirclement or blockade of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

On 2 November, the DeepState monitoring project reported on the enemy's advance in Pokrovsk.

