Enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk, near Kamianka and Novohryhorivka, - DeepState. MAPS
Russian troops have advanced into three regions of Ukraine, including Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk, near Kamianka (a village in the Dvoriche settlement community of the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region) and Novohryhorivka (a village in the Huliaipillia settlement community of the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.
Earlier, DeepState analysts reported that the occupiers were fortifying their positions in Pokrovsk, setting up observation posts.
What preceded this?
- Recall that on 29 October, Putin announced the alleged "encirclement" of Ukrainian troops in key frontline cities in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions — Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.
- After that, the dictator cynically proposed to cease hostilities in the relevant areas so that Western journalists and Ukrainian media "could see for themselves" the truth of his words.
- The Joint Forces Operation commented on the Russian dictator's statements about the alleged encirclement of Kupiansk by Russian troops.
- On 30 October, Syrskyi refuted the Russian Federation's loud statements about the alleged "blockade" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.
