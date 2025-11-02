Enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk, near Kamianka and Novohryhorivka, - DeepState. MAPS

Russian troops have advanced into three regions of Ukraine, including Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk, near Kamianka (a village in the Dvoriche settlement community of the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region) and Novohryhorivka (a village in the Huliaipillia settlement community of the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

Earlier, DeepState analysts reported that the occupiers were fortifying their positions in Pokrovsk, setting up observation posts.

What preceded this?