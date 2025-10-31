Enemy has advanced again in Pokrovsk and Zaporizhzhia, - DeepState. MAP

The enemy has become more active in the Pokrovsk and Polohy districts, and the line of contact near Krasnyi Lyman has been clarified.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

"The enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Uspenivka (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region), Novomykolaivka (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region) and near Novohryhorivka (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region). The line of contact near Krasnyi Lyman (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) has been clarified," the report says.

Situation in Pokrovsk

Russian troops have concentrated approximately 11,000 fighters near the Pokrovsk agglomeration with the aim of surrounding the city. Street fighting is ongoing in the city itself, with the enemy employing infiltration tactics, using FPV drones, and destroying the logistics routes of Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian defence forces say that they have not been blocked and continue to maintain logistics, but conditions are very difficult. The evacuation of civilians is practically impossible, with more than 1,000 people remaining in the city unable to leave due to constant shelling.

