Russian occupiers, who managed to infiltrate the urban area of Pokrovsk, are attempting to establish a foothold and set up observation posts.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, this was reported by Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Serhii Tsekhotskyi.

"The situation is very difficult; there is no other way to describe it. The enemy is trying to infiltrate further, set up observation posts, and build up its forces. A lot is happening. The enemy is being exhausted and destroyed, and its numbers are dwindling," he said.

The occupiers are taking up defensive positions in the city

According to Tsekhotskyi, the occupiers have begun to take up defensive positions in some areas of the city.

"In some places, they are beginning to take up defensive positions. Not to storm, but specifically to defend, and the situation is difficult because of the buildings. It must be taken into account that they outnumber us, and the situation here has been escalating since August 2024," he added.

What preceded it?

Recall that on 29 October, Putin announced the alleged "encirclement" of Ukrainian troops in key frontline cities in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions — Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

After that, the dictator cynically proposed to cease hostilities in the relevant areas so that Western journalists and Ukrainian media "could see for themselves" the truth of his words.

The Joint Forces commented on the Russian dictator's statements about the alleged encirclement of Kupiansk by Russian troops.

On 30 October, Syrskyi refuted the Russian Federation's loud statements about the alleged "blockade" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

On Saturday, 1 November, Syrskyi stated that there was no encirclement or blockade of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

On 2 November, the DeepState monitoring project reported on the enemy's advance in Pokrovsk.

