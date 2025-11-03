Russian invaders are advancing near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast and Pryvilne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Pokrovsk (Donetsk region) and Pryvilne (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

Photo: DeepState

The situation in Pokrovsk

Recall that on 29 October, Putin announced the alleged "encirclement" of Ukrainian troops in key frontline cities in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions — Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

After that, the dictator cynically proposed to cease hostilities in the relevant areas so that Western journalists and Ukrainian media "could see for themselves" the truth of his words.

The Joint Forces commented on the Russian dictator's statements about the alleged encirclement of Kupiansk by Russian troops.

On 30 October, Syrskyi refuted the Russian Federation's loud statements about the alleged "blockade" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

On Saturday, 1 November, Syrskyi stated that there was no encirclement or blockade of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

On 2 November, the DeepState monitoring project reported on the enemy's advance in Pokrovsk.

